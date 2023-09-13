La cantante Olivia Rodrigo anunció las fechas oficiales de su gira mundial 'Guts', que la llevará a Europa y América del Norte, pero no a México. Crédito: Archivo
soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023
