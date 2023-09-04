El pitcher mexicano Julio Urías fue detenido por violencia doméstica, misma situación que le produjo una suspensión de 20 juegos en la MLB en 2019. Crédito: AP
We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2023
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 4, 2023
Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond.