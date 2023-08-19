Dolly Parton unió a Paul McCartney y Ringo Starr para cantar una nueva versión del tema 'Let It Be', que formará parte de su nuevo álbum. Crédito: Especial
Dolly Parton unió a Paul McCartney y Ringo Starr para cantar una nueva versión del tema 'Let It Be', que formará parte de su nuevo álbum. Crédito: Especial
Does it get any better than singing "Let It Be" with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @peterframpton on guitar and @MickFleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how. pic.twitter.com/is2qsMgM5X— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 18, 2023
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO