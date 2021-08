Discreto inicio para Arceo y Oliver en pentatlón

A very big stadium - and a little slice of #Olympic history 👀



Swimming 🏊🏼‍♀️

Fencing 🤺

Riding 🐎

Laser Run 🔫 🏃‍♂️



For the first time, all 5️⃣ #ModernPentathlon disciplines in one @Olympics venue 🙌



How do you like the Tokyo Stadium, folks? ✌️ 🇯🇵 @Tokyo2020 @iocmedia pic.twitter.com/o5pUTj1exB