Christine Baumgartner, esposa de Kevin Costner, estaría obstaculizando el proceso de divorcio, acusa el propio actor. Crédito: AP
Christine Baumgartner, esposa de Kevin Costner, estaría obstaculizando el proceso de divorcio, acusa el propio actor. Crédito: AP
Kevin Costner has accused estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of intentionally prolonging their divorce, according to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly. https://t.co/6KdoXBAPKQ— Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 12, 2023
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO