Wes Anderson será honrado en el Festival de Venecia con el premio Glory to the Filmmaker por su trayectoria. Crédito: Archivo
Wes Anderson será honrado en el Festival de Venecia con el premio Glory to the Filmmaker por su trayectoria. Crédito: Archivo
#BiennaleCinema2023 #Venezia80 The @Cartier #GloryToTheFilmmaker award goes to #WesAnderson! The ceremony will take place on Friday 1 September, before the screening #OutOfCompetition of his new film, #TheWonderfulStoryOfHenrySugar, with #RalphFiennes, #BenedictCumberbatch,. pic.twitter.com/UY23O3OdGR— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) August 7, 2023