El nuevo filme de Hayao Miyazaki, 'The Boy and the Heron', inaugurará el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto en su edición 48. Crédito: Archivo
El nuevo filme de Hayao Miyazaki, 'The Boy and the Heron', inaugurará el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto en su edición 48. Crédito: Archivo
Studio Ghibli returns to #TIFF23 with THE BOY AND THE HERON. — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 27, 2023
The long-awaited fantastical epic from Oscar-winning director Hayao Miyazaki will have its International Premiere on Sept 7 at Roy Thomson Hall after record-breaking success in Japan. https://t.co/mMVBM13rEN pic.twitter.com/SJAL3rdImH
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO