La huelga de Actores y Escritores de Hollywood ya afectó a la industria cinematográfica del Reino Unido; buscan tomar medidas. Crédito: Archivo
La huelga de Actores y Escritores de Hollywood ya afectó a la industria cinematográfica del Reino Unido; buscan tomar medidas. Crédito: Archivo
It's hot on the #SAGAFTRAstrike picket lines. (And not just because our NY #sagaftramembers are bringing the HEAT🔥)— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 14, 2023
Make sure you've got your hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and water bottle!
We'll see you out there 💪 #SAGAFTRAstrong
🪧 https://t.co/EE6qPXDi3T pic.twitter.com/FlQ8HAirnT