La productora Noor Alfallah solicitó la custodia total de su hijo de tres meses que comparte con el actor Al Pacino; continúan su romance. Crédito: Archivo
La productora Noor Alfallah solicitó la custodia total de su hijo de tres meses que comparte con el actor Al Pacino; continúan su romance. Crédito: Archivo
#UPDATE: Turns out Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are still together. Pacino's rep tells TMZ, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together." https://t.co/LKst1s5Qpi— TMZ (@TMZ) September 7, 2023
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO