Sotheby's venderá emblemático jersey con ovejas de la Princesa Diana, con un precio estimado que va de los 23 a los 91 mil dólares. Crédito: Tomada de www.imdb.com
Sotheby's venderá emblemático jersey con ovejas de la Princesa Diana, con un precio estimado que va de los 23 a los 91 mil dólares. Crédito: Tomada de www.imdb.com
Following a 10 min bidding battle between 4 bidders at #SothebysLondon, Gustav Klimt's final masterpiece 'Dame mit Fächer' (Lady with a Fan) established a new auction record for Klimt and became the most valuable work of art ever sold at auction in Europe: https://t.co/pWguIRHn6d— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) June 27, 2023
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO