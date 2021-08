Se luce Pizarro con doblete ante Toronto FC

Pizarro making em dance for our first goal of the night! 🕺⚽ #InterMiamiCF | #MIAvTOR pic.twitter.com/IkxB6TnDhv

Another trick from The Joker !🤡@Rpizarrot scores his second of the night and makes it 3-0 for #InterMiamiCF! pic.twitter.com/DXb9KsrL3O