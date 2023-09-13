Mientras Sean Penn sí pisó la cárcel por golpear a otro actor, Will Smith fue celebrado en el Óscar; Penn explotó conta su colega por este tema. Crédito: Archivo
Sean Penn called Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap 'his worst moment as a person,' adding that the incident never would have happened if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had attended the awards. https://t.co/S5hexrTHV1— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2023
