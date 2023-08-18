La directora de cine japonés, Ando Momoko, fue nombrada embajadora de la edición 36 del Festival Internacional de Cine de Tokio. Crédito: Tomada de Twitter
La directora de cine japonés, Ando Momoko, fue nombrada embajadora de la edición 36 del Festival Internacional de Cine de Tokio. Crédito: Tomada de Twitter
Key visual unveiled for the 36th #TIFFJP!💫— Tokyo International Film Festival #TIFFJP (@tiff_english) August 16, 2023
Supervised by Koshino Junko, featuring father and daughter, Okuda Eiji and Ando Momoko as a tribute to Ozu's Tokyo Story.
Ando will be the Festival Navigator.https://t.co/SqXQvhTbbV
CONTENIDO RELACIONADO