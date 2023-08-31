Erling Haaland y Aitana Bonmatí son los mejores jugadores del año de la UEFA. Crédito: AP
🥇 The 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year is ERLING HAALAND!— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023
Goal after goal was followed by medal after medal as the Norwegian striker and his team-mates swept all before them in his debut season in England.
Congratulations, @ErlingHaaland!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/8zCSDY5QAw
🥇 The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year is AITANA BONMATÍ!— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023
The Spain and Barcelona star became one of the first players to win the @UWCL and World Cup in the same year, and was named Player of the Tournament in both!
Congratulations, @AitanaBonmati!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/1T0aimsR8t
🥇 SARINA WIEGMAN is the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year!— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023
The England coach reached a fourth successive major final at the World Cup and is an inspiration for coaches everywhere.
Congratulations, Sarina!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/PpxEeHofCe
🥇 PEP GUARDIOLA is the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year!— UEFA (@UEFA) August 31, 2023
And what a year! Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winners. Congratulations, Pep, and get well soon!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/b5xkgblAEs
