La película 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' obtuvo un récord de 26 millones de dólares en preventas en los cines AMC. Crédito: Edgar Medel
Karma is the girl on the screen coming to a theater near me! Whether it's your first or 13th time, grab your tickets to see #TSTheErasTourFilm only in theaters in North America starting on October 13th so we can experience our favorite tour memories together again.. pic.twitter.com/Qdz41JAbMB— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 31, 2023
